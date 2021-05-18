The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted unanimously to amend the county’s agreement with the City of Dubuque to discontinue the COVID-19 vaccination site operated at Grand River Center by the end of May.
The county joined the city in opening the site on March 30. Since then, city staff have operated the site and associated COVID-19 vaccination call line. According to county Health Department Director Patrice Lambert, nearly 500 people had received vaccinations at the site.
But the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team has opted to pivot to more pop-up and mobile vaccination sites.
The new agreement will continue the operation of the Dubuque County Sleeves Up! Call Center at 563-690-6253, where people can learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines and how to get them.