Dubuque Community Schools leaders are forming plans to serve students and staff while campuses are closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
In the week since Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her recommendation that Iowa schools close for four weeks, district officials have set up plans to feed students and to ensure employees continue being paid.
Officials notified district employees this week that salaried and contracted hourly staff will continue being paid for their normally scheduled work hours through April 13. Through that time, they will be considered on-call and available to work in-person or remotely.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans said officials will be able to continue paying staff as normal because legislators agreed to waive the requirements for schools to reschedule days that had been canceled.
“That means keeping all of our employees from having to go out and find other employment during this time,” Rheingans said.
District officials and their community partners also are preparing to roll out grab-and-go meal services at 12 different meal sites around town. Meals will be available Monday through Friday for those age 18 and younger.
A list of meal sites is available at dbqschools.org/coronavirus- information/food-resources/.
District leaders now are turning to ways they can distribute enrichment materials to students to send out to families early next week.
Many of those will be distributed electronically, but officials also plan to have packets available at district-sponsored meal sites — and possibly other sites in the future — for families who don’t have internet access.
Officials also plan to make some art supplies available at district-sponsored meal sites for families who need them.
“Many of our families will get those resources available online,” Rheingans said. “But we want to make sure we’re not leaving out those kids or those families who don’t have internet access.”
Officials also have been getting a lot of questions about the status of graduation and prom. They are still trying to figure out what, exactly, the end of the school year will look like, but that could include hosting those events at a later date or in a different format.
“Our goal would be to have those events for kids, but time will tell whether that’s a realistic hope or not,” Rheingans said.
School board President Tami Ryan said she feels the district has been clear in its communication with families. More information will come from district officials next week about how teachers will reach out to students and provide enrichment options.
“The district needs to continue with the communication,” she said. “I know a lot of people are wondering what’s next, and we don’t have the answer to that. And I think that’s what needs to be clear, at least this week.”