Q Casino and Hotel in Dubuque announced that it will close at 11:30 p.m. today and remain shuttered for up to 30 days.
CEO Jesus Aviles said he arrived at the decisions after tracking the spread of COVID-19.
"There is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding this virus, and we know that we don't have all the information at this point," he said. "We are erring on the side of caution, and we want to stay out in front of this."
A press release states that the facility will close for up to 30 days, at which point the decision will be re-evaluated.
Aviles emphasized that Q officials are crafting compensation plans for the operation's 350 employees.
The closure will not impact the adjacent Hilton Garden Inn. Officials also noted that, at this time, none of the Back Waters stage concerts scheduled for later this year are impacted.
In a related move, the adjacent Iowa Greyhound Park announced this afternoon that it would close for 30 days starting at 5 p.m. today.