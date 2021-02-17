Seventy-three more Dubuque County residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, according to new data from the state, pushing the total who have received just the first dose to 8,082.
Data shows that 4,551 Dubuque County residents have received the required two doses to be fully vaccinated. The county's total was the fifth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Johnson, Linn and Scott counties.
Dubuque County's total of fully vaccinated increased by 85 people between Tuesday and Wednesday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Wednesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 1,564 who have received one dose (an increase of 22 from Tuesday); 765 fully vaccinated (an increase of one)
- Delaware County residents: 1,153 who have received one dose (increase of eight); 695 fully vaccinated (an increase of 34)
- Jackson County residents: 1,784 who have received one dose (increase of 119); 640 fully vaccinated (increase of 19)
- Jones County residents: 1,489 who have received one dose (increase of 15); 924 fully vaccinated (increase of 11)
On Feb. 1, Iowa opened vaccination eligibility to people considered to be in the Phase 1B category. Individuals in Tier 1 take priority, including first responders, PK-12 staff, early childhood education and child care workers. Individuals aged 65 years and older are eligible at any point during Phase 1B.
State public health officials reported today that as of Wednesday, 127,399 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 254,292 had received one dose so far.