Officials are limiting attendance at tonight’s Dubuque City Council meeting due to public health concerns.
Mayor Roy Buol requests that only members of the public with “specific business on the agenda” attend the meeting, according to a press release.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the second-floor council chambers of the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St.
Livestreaming of the meeting will be provided at cityofdubuque.org/media, CityChannel Dubuque on channels 8 and digital 117.2 on the Mediacom cable system and facebook.com/cityofdubuque.
Public comments related to any matter on the meeting agenda emailed to ctyclerk@cityofdubuque.org for distribution to council members before and during the meeting, according to the release.
Officials are developing plans for next week’s Fiscal Year 2021 departmental budget public hearings. The hearings are scheduled for March 23 and 25, with a final public hearing on the recommended budget set for March 26.