Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported seven additional cases in the 24-hour period from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday, for a county total of 1,672.
- The county also reported 31 additional patients recovered from the disease, bringing that total to 1,022. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 619 “active” COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County.
- Dubuque County reported 82 additional tests for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with the seven additional cases resulting in a positivity rate of 8.5%. The county’s overall positivity rate is 8%.
- Jackson County reported four additional cases, for a total of 155.
- Delaware County reported two additional cases, for a total of 111, and reported that an additional patient has recovered for a total of 87.
- Jones County reported an additional case to bring the county’s total to 130.
- Clayton County did not report any additional cases, so the county total remains at 104. Three additional patients recovered, for a total of 82.
- There were no additional deaths in the Iowa counties within the TH coverage area.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 535 additional cases for a total of 48,821. There were six additional related deaths, for a total of 931.
- Lafayette County reported four additional cases, sending the county’s total to 143. The county’s number of cases has increased by 43 during the past two weeks.
- Grant County reported one additional case, for a total of 357. Two additional patients recovered from the disease, for a total of 300.
- Iowa County reported an additional case for a
- total of 80.
- Crawford County did not report any additional cases, so the total remains at 73. Two additional patients recovered from the disease, for a total of 59.
- There were no additional deaths reported in the four Wisconsin counties in the TH coverage area.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 621 additional cases for a total of 60,554. There were two additional deaths for a statewide total of 998.
- Jo Daviess County reported an additional case to bring the county’s total to 125. The county’s number of cases has increased by 29 during the past two weeks.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,382 additional cases, for a total of 190,080. Illinois reported five related deaths, for a total of 7,636.