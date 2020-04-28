The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa surpassed Wisconsin's count on Tuesday.
In Iowa, 508 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported, along with nine more related deaths. The state's totals now stand at 6,376 confirmed cases and 136 deaths.
In Wisconsin, a total of 6,289 confirmed cases had been reported as of Tuesday. That was an increase of 208 from Monday's total.
There have been 300 related deaths reported, an increase of 19 over Monday.
Both totals are dwarfed by the tally in Illinois, however.
The state now has 48,102 confirmed cases and 2,125 related deaths. That includes 2,219 new cases announced Tuesday, as well as 144 additional deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: