Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- One day after Dubuque County’s confirmed case count fell by one, it increased by seven from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m Wednesday. The county’s total stood at 330 as of that time. Two more people confirmed to have the coronavirus have recovered, so that tally stood at 154, while the related death toll remained at 16. Eight people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Dubuque County as of Tuesday, according to the most-recent data from the state.
- An analysis shared in a daily COVID-19 email from Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team compared the state’s nine counties with at least 50,000 residents. Among those, Dubuque County has the third-highest rate of COVID-19 testing per capita.
- The state-supplied figures for Dubuque Specialty Care were unchanged Tuesday, with 49 confirmed cases reported and 12 recovered.
- Clayton County’s total climbed by one from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday, pushing its total to 31. Jackson County’s tally decreased by one case to 11. Such fluctuations often are the result of a correction after a previously reported case was attributed to the incorrect geographic area.
- Statewide, 654 additional cases were reported from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday. That daily increase was more than five times as many cases as were reported in the prior 24 hours, which seemed to support that the prior day’s total was impacted by the Memorial Day holiday. The state’s total stood at 18,357 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The related death toll stood at 496 at that time, an increase of 18 over 24 hours earlier.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported another four cases Wednesday, pushing its total to 93. Two more cases were reported in Iowa County, which now has 14, while one was recorded in Lafayette County, where the tally is 26.
- Statewide, 599 new cases were reported, pushing the state’s total to 16,462. Twenty-two related deaths were reported, and the state’s toll now is 539.
- In Jo Daviess County, another four confirmed cases were reported, pushing the county’s total to 32. It marked the third consecutive day in which at least one new case was recorded and the eighth day in the last 10. As of May 18, the county’s total was 18.
- Statewide, 1,111 new cases were reported, so that state total now stands at 114,306. There were 160 more related deaths. The Illinois death toll now is at 5,083.