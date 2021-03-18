Nine additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 12,532.
The county's death toll remained at 200, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Five new cases were reported in Delaware County during the 24-hour period, raising the total to 1,891.
Two new cases were reported in Clayton County, increasing the county's total to 1,615.
No new cases were reported in Jackson County between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, remaining at 2,116.
The state reported a decrease of one case in Jones County during the 24-hour period, lowering the total number of individuals positive to 2,867.
There were no additional related deaths in Clayton, Delaware Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 39, 40 and 55.
As of 11 a.m. today, no long-term-care facilities throughout Iowa were on the state’s outbreak list.
Statewide, Iowa reported 405 additional cases between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 344,317.
The state reported six additional related deaths were reported during the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. today, increasing Iowa's toll to 5,672.