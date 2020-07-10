In Iowa, 638 new cases were recorded between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today. There were 33,759 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
Two additional related deaths were reported, so the total is at 742.
In Wisconsin, another 845confirmed cases were reported Thursday, pushing the state's total to 34,753.
Five additional related deaths were reported, so the toll moved to 814.
In Illinois, there were 1,317 new confirmed cases reported today, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.
The state has a total of 151,767 cases as of today, including 7,144 deaths
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)