In Iowa, there were 509 additional cases between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today. The state’s total stood at 46,490 at the latter time.
There were eight additional related deaths reported in the state during that 24-hour period, pushing the total to 893.
In Wisconsin, another 884 new cases were reported today. The state's total was 56,940.
Nine additional related deaths also were recorded, so that toll stood at 970.
In Illinois, 1,759 new cases and 30 additional related deaths were reported today.
The state’s totals moved to 186,471 cases, including 7,573 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)