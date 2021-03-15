Three additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 12,508.
The county’s death toll remained at 199 — the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Four new cases were reported in Delaware County during the 24-hour period. The county's total rose to 1,880.
The state reported one new case each in Clayton and Jones counties. Their respective totals increased to 1,609 and 2,866.
No new cases were reported in Jackson County during the 24-hour period. The county's total remained at 2,113.
There were no additional related deaths in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 40, 39 and 55.
As of 11 a.m. today, no local long-term-care facilities were among the two still on the state’s outbreak list.
Statewide, Iowa reported 190 additional cases between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 342,933.
The state reported one additional related death during the 24-hour period, increasing Iowa’s toll to 5,642.