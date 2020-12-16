For the second straight week, the numbers of newly confirmed and active COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County have dropped — a positive departure from the expectations of local officials.
“We haven’t seen that spike that we were sort of worried about,” county Supervisor Ann McDonough said during a meeting this week.
The trend of new cases in Dubuque County reversed course just before Thanksgiving. After more than one month of cases, hospitalizations and deaths surging upward — at a rate local health care workers feared would overwhelm them — those measures decreased slightly ahead of the holiday.
But members of the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team warned against too much celebration at the time, saying the lower figures could be partly attributable to people not wanting to be tested before Thanksgiving.
The team also worried about Thanksgiving, which for many typically involves gathering with groups beyond their household, and whether local residents would be willing to modify their traditions in light of the pandemic. They anticipated that a surge in new COVID-19 cases could follow.
As of this week, though — just past the typical two-week incubation period for the disease — numbers continue to fall.
From the morning of Nov. 16 to the morning of Nov. 23, there were 819 new cases confirmed in Dubuque County, according to state data. From Nov. 23 to 30, there were 559. From Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, that dropped again to 419. And as of Monday morning, Dubuque County had 343 new cases over the previous week.
That trend is widespread in the county, as well. Of the 16 ZIP codes covering the county, 10 had decreases in new cases in the last week. One stayed even. The other five had just slight increases.
“(People are) following those social mitigations now,” said County Health Department Executive Director Patrice Lambert. “We believe that the mask mandate throughout the county has contributed to some of our decrease. But we believe that because of all of the (public health) campaigns going on, the public are listening. They care not only about their families but the other residents of Dubuque County.”
The county’s mask mandate went into effect on Nov. 18 and required that people older than 2 wear face coverings in interior public spaces and businesses, on public transportation or when using a private car service and when outside if they are unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from others. Exceptions are included for those with breathing difficulty or under oxygen treatment or those legally or medically required not to wear masks.
That mandate was approved before — but took effect after — Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a less-stringent, statewide mask order that took effect on Nov. 16.
The number of active cases in Dubuque County also has dropped markedly since Nov. 23, when there were nearly 3,400. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the count stood at 1,748. (The active case count is the total number of confirmed cases minus the number of related deaths and of the number of recovered.)
The county, as well as the state of Iowa, continue to be solidly in the “red zone” status as outlined in the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s report each week. But local officials cheered on the news.
Diane Pape-Freiburger, a career nurse and vice chairwoman of the Dubuque County Board of Health, gave a “big thank-you to the public” this week.
“I really believe that they stepped forward once they heard that information from the hospitals and after the full county mask mandate went into effect,” she said. “I think that’s why we’ve seen a decrease in our numbers.”
County Supervisor Dave Baker said local health care providers have expressed gratitude for those measures in conversations with him.
“They believe that more attention being paid to mask mandates and the 10 p.m. closing time for beverage establishments is impacting the situation positively,” he said.
The number of active cases also has fallen due to people with COVID-19 who have died. That number has also increased by 36 — from 90 as of 5 p.m. Nov. 23 to 126 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The amount of testing occurring in Dubuque County also has fallen as of late, in accordance with previously observed trends.
Ed Raber, interim executive director for the Board of Supervisors, tracks testing rates and access in Dubuque County and reports on it to supervisors at each meeting.
“During the surge we saw at the end of October, testing increased fairly dramatically and then hung on there,” he said. “But as the number of positives has fallen, the total testing has tracked that downward trend.”
In any case, officials urged county residents not to take this bit of good news as an excuse for complacency, especially ahead of more holidays typically known for gatherings.
“Our campaign is still going to be the same,” Lambert said. “We’re encouraging people to celebrate differently this year — only with those household members under their roof, then do creative celebrations, such as virtual meals or opening gifts.”