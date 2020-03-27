A projected $2.5 million decrease in revenue this fiscal year from the COVID-19 pandemic could completely deplete the City of Dubuque’s cash reserves, city leaders warned this week.
City officials also said the outbreak could lead to delayed hirings and canceled city projects, while also prompting a reconsideration of tax rate and fee increases planned for next fiscal year.
City Council members met virtually via conference call this week for a special work session to receive updates related to the pandemic.
“The coronavirus outbreak will severely impact city revenues,” said City Finance and Budget Director Jennifer Larson. “Specific to the general fund, there’s an estimated $2.2 million revenue loss.”
Iowa’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped by 24% Thursday. There are 179 cases in the state, including six in Dubuque County, but the statewide total continues to shoot up, and Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday announced additional business closures in response.
In regards to the revenue loss for the City of Dubuque, about $915,000 is related to the drop in gaming revenue from the current closure of Dubuque’s two casinos. A decrease of $280,000 is associated with the closure of Five Flags Center, prompting canceled events, concerts and performances.
Another $244,000 loss is projected from decreased hotel/motel tax collections. There will be an estimated $355,000 decline related to city park and recreation programs and fees and a $195,000 decrease in airport revenue. An additional loss of about $200,000 is projected from other revenue sources.
Larson also projects a roughly $300,000 decrease due to waived parking fees and passenger fares for the Jule bus transit system and waived late fees and suspended shut-offs for nonpayment of city water, sewer, stormwater and refuse-collection bills for 30 days.
The city maintains an emergency rainy day fund of cash reserves to allow for unforeseen expenses, with a policy of maintaining a working balance of at least 20% of general operating revenues.
As of Wednesday, the city had up to $2.4 million available to help offset revenue losses, Larson said.
“Additionally, there are other general fund revenues exceeding the fiscal year 2020 budget projections that can also help,” she said.
Larson said the city could delay filling vacant positions, delay equipment purchases and delay or issue debt instead of using cash for public works projects until after the end of the current fiscal year on June 30 to reduce the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
The $2 trillion U.S. stimulus package being considered by federal lawmakers also includes $150 billion in funding for state and local governments, with $8 billion set aside for cities, counties and school districts that are bleeding revenue with the closure of many businesses and surges in unemployment claims.
Fears of soaring unemployment, global recession and plummeting revenues spurred calls this week by Council Member Brett Shaw for city leaders to consider delays in adding police and fire personnel in Dubuque for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
“Adding headcount while moving into a recession makes very little to no sense,” Shaw said Monday during a special meeting held two days before the latest work session.
The city’s tax rate is poised to increase next fiscal year under plans to add police and fire personnel and support the city’s ever-expanding traffic and security camera network, adding nearly $21 to the average tax bill. City garbage, water, sewer and stormwater fee increases also are recommended.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen, though, said he anticipates amending his budget recommendation “to either moderate those increases or eliminate them,” given disruptions and financial losses caused by the viral outbreak.
Larson said she will present more information about the financial impact of the pandemic to council members prior to a final public hearing set for April 23 to consider the next year’s city budget.
“Everything will be looked at, whether it’s going to be open positions, new positions, ways to save money — everything will be on the table,” Council Member David Resnick said Wednesday. “It’s going to hurt. We’re all going to have to come together and support these tough choices once they’re made.”