A family-owned pharmacy in Dubuque is offering free COVID-19 testing, with those being tested collecting their own samples.
Union Family Pharmacy, 2541 Central Ave., recently was selected as part of national public-private partnership to offer the testing free of charge to those eligible.
"If you have an employee who tests positive, you need to know if it's safe for them to come back to work," said pharmacy co-owner Linda Nightingale. "I know that can take a long time."
The program is driven by a partnership among U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, McKesson Medical — which is Union Family Pharmacy's wholesaler — and testing company eTrueNorth.
According to co-owner Eric Nightingale, Union Family has no limit on the number of collection kits it is to receive and has the capacity to conduct about 48 tests per day.
To participate, residents need to meet eligibility requirements, which he stressed were not set by Union Family Pharmacy.
People interested in being tested must fill out a questionnaire, based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on eTrueNorth's COVID-19 website at doineedacovid19test.com. If people then meet the criteria, they can set an appointment at their nearest participating pharmacy.
Pharmacy staff will come to the vehicle and hang the collection kit on the side mirror. The patient then will be responsible for collecting his or her own sample, with guidance from the staff. Results are expected in three to five business days.
People must qualify through the website and set up an appointment to be tested. No walk-ins are allowed.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Dubuque County public health officials said they supported additional COVID-19 testing but did not know enough about the program or tests in which people collect their own samples to comment.