Illinois officials today reported more than 1,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day. 

The 1,287 new cases boosted the state's total to 13,549. Seventy-three more related deaths were reported, pushing the state's total to 380. 

In Wisconsin, 138 new confirmed cases and 15 more related deaths were announced today by state officials. The state now has a total of 2,578 confirmed cases and 92 deaths. 

In Iowa, state officials today announced 102 more confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state’s total now sits at 1,048 cases.

Another death of a person with COVID-19 was reported. The statewide total now is 26.

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below:

Coronavirus map - Iowa 4-7-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Tuesday morning, April 7.
Coronavirus map - Wisconsin - 4-7-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Tuesday afternoon, April 7. 
Coronavirus map - Illinois - 4-7-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Tuesday afternoon, April 7. 

