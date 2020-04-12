One new case each in Clayton and Delaware counties were among 122 confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses announced Saturday by State of Iowa officials.
The new cases bring the statewide total to 1,510, a 9% increase over Friday’s total. Three more related deaths were reported — one each in Crawford, Johnson and Madison counties — bringing Iowa’s death toll to 34.
An adult age 18 to 40 became the seventh Clayton County resident to test positive for COVID-19. And a person age 61 to 80 became Delaware County’s second.
Dubuque County has reported 32 confirmed cases. Eight have been confirmed in Jones County and four in Jackson County.
In Wisconsin, 145 new cases were reported statewide Saturday, a 5% increase that brings the state’s total to 3,213. Nine more deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 137.
One new case was confirmed in Grant County, bringing the county’s total to five. Lafayette and Crawford counties have three cases each, while Iowa County has four.
In Illinois, another 1,293 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday.
The 7% increase brings the statewide total to 19,180. No new cases were reported in Jo Daviess County, which has 10 confirmed cases.
Meanwhile, 81 more deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 677.