Twelve additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 13,345.
No additional deaths were reported in the county during the 24-hour span. The county's death toll remained at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Four more cases were recorded for Delaware County, so its count climbed to 2,086
One additional case was reported in Clayton County, as its total moved to 1,693.
One more case also was reported in Jackson County. Its overall total stands at 2,210.
Jones County also had one more case in the time frame, moving to 2,973 total.
There were no additional deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today, so the death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42 and 40, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of positive individuals rose to 367,540 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 300 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported one additional related death during the 24-hour span, raising the total to 5,984.