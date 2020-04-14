State of Iowa officials reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 today, including one more case in Jones County.
The statewide total of confirmed infections now stands at 1,899, an 11% increase over Monday's total. Six more deaths were reported, increasing Iowa's toll to 49.
In Wisconsin, 127 new cases of COVID-19 were announced today. That includes two new Grant County infections.
Sixteen more deaths in Wisconsin also were reported today. The statewide death toll now is 170.
And in Illinois, 1,222 new cases, a 6% increase, were reported today. The statewide total now stands at 23,247. The death toll is 868.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: