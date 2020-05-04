One day after setting a single-day record for new confirmed COVID-19 cases, Dubuque County on Sunday had its second-highest total yet — 11 cases.
On Saturday, 16 new cases were reported. The county’s total now stands at 136.
Additionally, the death of another person with COVID-19 in Dubuque County was reported Sunday. The person was between 61 and 80 years old.
That is the fifth related death reported in the county. Four of those have been people ages 61 to 80, while one was between 41 and 60.
One more case was reported Sunday in Jackson County — its first new one since April 20. The county now has had six cases.
With no new cases, Jones County remained at 24 and Delaware County at five.
The latest figures for Clayton County are unclear. On Sunday, the state said there were 15 confirmed cases in the county, but it reported there were 17 on Friday and 18 on Saturday. Attempts to clarify those numbers were not successful.
Statewide, there were 528 more cases announced. The state’s total now stands at 9,169.
Nine more deaths, including the one in Dubuque County, were reported, pushing the toll to 184.
In Wisconsin, there were 304 new confirmed cases, raising the state’s total to 7,964, and five new deaths, pushing the toll to 339.
For the first time since April 14, no new cases were reported in Grant County, which has had 48 cases and six deaths.
Two new cases were reported in Crawford County, which now sits at six total.
With no new cases, Iowa County stands at seven and Lafayette County, six.
In Illinois, 2,994 more cases were announced. The state total now sits at 61,499.
Fifty-nine more deaths were reported. The total now stands at 2,618.
With no new cases, Jo Daviess County’s total remains at 13.