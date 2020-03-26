For Robin Briggs, the past week has been unlike anything she has previously encountered.
Her Dubuque practice, Briggs Family Dentistry, mostly shut down March 18, following strong recommendations from dental associations on both the state and federal levels. The business now is open only for emergency procedures.
Her business is among many taking serious financial hits as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. And though multiple assistance options are available, Briggs is learning that navigating these opportunities is easier said than done.
“There is a tremendous amount to sort through and it can be difficult trying to figure out the best path to take,” she said.
Greater Dubuque Development Corp., Northeast Iowa Community College and the local Small Business Development Center have teamed up to provide solutions for business owners confronting similar challenges.
A help line launched this week is aiding small-business owners as they apply for local, state and federal funding. Owners can call 563-588-3350 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or email sbhelpline@nicc.edu for guidance.
Businesses already have multiple available assistance options, including a U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest loan program and a grant program administered by the State of Iowa.
The latter allows businesses to apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. Eligible businesses must apply by Tuesday, a fast-approaching deadline that might not be on the radar of stressed business owners.
“Small businesses are struggling to survive right now and shouldn’t be spending their precious time figuring out how to complete financial assistance applications,” said GDDC President and CEO Rick Dickinson. “Our goal is to create a one-stop shop where we can help them through that process.”
Dickinson said a dozen staff members have been trained to understand the details of existing programs and how to apply for benefits. These workers also will study the intricacies of new programs as they are rolled out.
Briggs already has utilized the assistance offered through the help line.
All nine workers at Briggs Family Dentistry are still getting paid despite the recent closure. As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, Briggs acknowledged she is prepared for a shutdown that could last longer than a few weeks.
“My top priority is to minimize the impact to my team,” she said. “That is why I am looking closely at all the resources that are available to take care of my employees.”
Dickinson said he is confident that multiple organizations are making businesses aware of options. Assistance on how to tap into these funding streams is less abundant, however.
“For many of these business owners, their world has been turned upside down,” Dickinson said. “They have been stressed like at no other time in their history and they don’t know how long these restrictions will last. We are trying to help them move forward.”