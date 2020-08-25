SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, there were 571 additional COVID-19 cases between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday, increasing the state's total to 57,156.

Iowa’s related death toll rose by nine to 1,049 as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

In Wisconsin, 638 new cases were reported Tuesday, pushing the total to 71,492.

Thirteen additional related deaths were recorded, so the state count moved to 1,094. 

In Illinois, 1,680 new cases and 29 additional related deaths were reported Tuesday.

That pushes the state's totals to 223,470 cases and 7,917 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID in Iowa? (8-25-20)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. 
Where is COVID in Wisconsin? (8-25-20)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Tuesday. 
Where is COVID in Illinois? (8-25-20)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Tuesday. 

