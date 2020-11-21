SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Shullsburg School District on Friday announced its latest instructional changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students in sixth through 12th grades will continue with virtual learning next week, rather than returning to in-person instruction. Those students will have virtual classes on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23 and 24, which previously were anticipated to be in-person learning days.
Meanwhile, all students in 4-year-old kindergarten through fifth grades now will be off of school on those days.
Then, all students in the district will transition to virtual instruction at the end of the month.
District officials previously announced that they will move all students to remote learning after the Thanksgiving holiday, starting Nov. 30, following a vote by the school board.
Students are expected to return to in-person learning on Dec. 14.