The vast majority of patrons, numbering in the hundreds, donned face masks as they browsed the aisles at the Locust Street Hy-Vee in Dubuque on Monday.
A sign at the store’s entrance declared that, per a new city ordinance, the wearing of face coverings is mandatory while shopping. The move aims to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Bellevue, Iowa, resident Floyd Daniels had positive words to say about the new mandate as he loaded grocery bags into his car.
“I feel more safe and more secure,” he said.
On Thursday, City Council members approved the mandate, which went into effect Saturday and the enforcement of which started Monday.
The measure requires all people ages 3 and older in the city to wear a face covering in indoor public settings — including businesses and public transportation — and while outdoors when maintaining 6 feet of physical separation is impossible.
At bars and restaurants, face coverings are not required when customers are seated and in the process of eating or drinking, nor at businesses where obtaining a service requires temporary removal of the person’s face covering, such as a dental appointment.
Violators can be fined $10 and, in the event of further noncompliance, issued a civil citation. Enforcement of the ordinance falls to the Dubuque Police Department.
The department had received just one complaint through Monday afternoon. Spokesman Lt. Ted McClimon said an officer responded to a convenience store, where face coverings reportedly were not being worn. No citations were issued.
Some people are exempt from the mandate, including anyone who has difficulty breathing; is on oxygen therapy or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance; or is directed by a medical, legal or behavioral health professionals not to wear face coverings.
Hy-Vee does not require face masks across all of its 265 retail stores in eight states, but a spokesman said the company will enforce the Dubuque mandate.
BUSINESSES RESPOND
The city ordinance’s approval came not long after a White House report labeled the city and Dubuque County as “red zones” due to heightened coronavirus activity.
Public health officials and researchers have confirmed that face masks help reduce the spray of droplets that spread the virus that causes COVID-19. The City of Dubuque also considers face shields a permitted covering, although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend their use as a mask substitute because evidence for their effectiveness is insufficient.
A handful of Dubuque business owners, who declined to be identified Monday, characterized the ordinance as contentious or disagreed with the requirements, but several proprietors said a mandate was overdue.
Co-owner Connie Twining said Outside the Lines Art Gallery has for several weeks required masks. Most people have cooperated.
“The only thing I have to do is remind people to pull it up over their noses,” she said.
Outside the Lines Art Gallery also has a location in Galena, Ill., where a few people have objected to the store’s requirement.
“We’ve had some people say, ‘Fine, you just lost a sale,’ but that’s OK,” Twining said. “My health is more important.”
Patty Jackson, the owner of A Ripple Effect gift store in Dubuque, also has asked customers to wear masks for weeks. When asked to abide by her request, sometimes people left.
“It has gotten better,” she said. “I hope I don’t run into anyone who is belligerent.”
Hartig Drug Co. began requiring face masks in late July.
On Monday, an unmasked customer attracted glances when she entered the pharmacy chain’s 1600 University Ave. location in search of a mask. After she could not find one to her liking, she left.
“Most everyone has been fairly cooperative,” said CEO Charlie Hartig. “I’m not going to put anyone in our organization at risk for somebody who doesn’t want to wear a mask and will be combative or physically or verbally abusive. That’s why we’re not going to bar someone from entering without a mask.”
The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted last Wednesday to ask Gov. Kim Reynolds to allow local municipalities to enact mask mandates. Chamber President and CEO Molly Grover could not be reached for comment Monday.
OBTAINING COMPLIANCE
Wisconsin businesses also are operating under a mask mandate, which took effect Aug. 1.
The order, issued by Gov. Tony Evers, differs from the City of Dubuque’s ordinance slightly, applying only to people ages 5 and older. It supersedes any local mask ordinance that is less restrictive. Violators are subject to fines no greater than $200.
Within hours of the order, the Grant County and Lafayette County sheriffs said they would not enforce it, characterizing the mandate as politically contentious and a drain on their departments’ limited resources. They implored residents to direct concerns to local or state health departments.
Grant County Health Director Jeff Kindrai said his department has received a handful of complaints.
Staff members reach out to businesses and offer them “mask required” or “please mask” signs to hang. The department also contacts violators to educate them. Further noncompliance can result in a referral to the county district attorney, who can decide whether to take further action, Kindrai said.
Platteville Police Chief Doug McKinley said his department has not received any complaints. The department has made itself available to prevent conflicts between business owners and customers.
When enforcing any new policy, officers seek to educate the public before resorting to punitive measures, he said.
For Austin McCourt, co-owner of Badger Brothers Coffee in Platteville, enforcing the order at his business is a juggling act.
“It’s stressful as a business owner to try to respect everyone and follow the mandate,” he said.
Customers who will not wear a mask are asked to place their order outside via the coffee shop’s mobile app.
“We do not deny them service,” McCourt said. “We just give them alternative routes to get their coffee.”