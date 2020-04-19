Three Dubuque County residents and a Jones County resident are among 181 Iowans whose COVID-19 diagnoses were announced Saturday by state officials.
The statewide total of confirmed cases now stands at 2,513. Another 10 deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the statewide tally to 74 — a figure that includes the previously reported deaths of one resident each in Dubuque and Clayton counties.
Forty-three cases of COVID-19 now have been confirmed in Dubuque County, while Jones County’s total rose to 14. Clayton County has seven cases; Jackson County, four; and Delaware County, two.
In Wisconsin, officials reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 4,199. Six more were deaths reported, bringing the statewide toll to 211.
The number of confirmed cases in southwest Wisconsin rose by four, bringing the total in Grant County to 19 cases and two deaths; Iowa County still has six confirmed cases; and Crawford and Lafayette counties each have three.
And in Illinois, 1,585 new cases — including one in Jo Daviess County — were reported Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 29,160. Officials also reported 125 new deaths, bringing the tally statewide to 1,259.
Twelve cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Jo Daviess County.