News in your town

Growing number of Wisconsin universities going virtual for semester

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

2 more COVID-19-related deaths, 119 cases in Dubuque County

State approves waiver for Monticello school district for shift to online learning

102 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours; 139 cases, 1 death in Jones Co.

State approves waiver for Monticello school district for shift to online learning

Grant County History Museum, research center closed due to COVID-19

Congresswoman-elect Hinson tests positive for COVID-19

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

4 more COVID-19-related deaths in tri-state area; 177 new cases in Dubuque County