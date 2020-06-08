SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

Dubuque County’s local FEMA board recently awarded more than $76,000 to nonprofit organizations offering food-related services.

The funds come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program, according to a press release.

The nonprofit organizations that received funding were:

  • Dubuque Food Pantry, $11,000.
  • Dubuque Area Labor Harvest, $30,000.
  • Riverview Center, $6,000.
  • First Congregational Church, $5,000.
  • Dubuque Dream Center, $2,500.
  • Salvation Army, $17,161.
  • Lord of Life Church, $3,600.
  • United Way Administrative, $1,535.

