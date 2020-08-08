Twenty more cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total number of cases to 1,656.
No new related deaths were reported in Dubuque County. That total stands at 31.
A total of 111 additional tests were completed in that span, for a total of 20,517 tests conducted in the county, and a positivity rate of 18% for the 24-hour period.
Three new cases were reported in Delaware County, where the total is now at 103. Jackson County reported two additional cases for a total of 150. Jones County also increased by two to 129. Clayton County remained unchanged at 104 total positive cases.
None of the Iowa counties in the Telegraph Herald's coverage area reported any new related deaths in the 24-hour period.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with three positive cases reported at Luther Manor Grand Meadows. One of those people has recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 384 additional cases in the 24-hour period. The state’s total stands at 48,112.
There were 13 additional related deaths reported statewide, pushing the total to 925 total COVID-19-related deaths.