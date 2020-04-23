SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

State of Iowa officials reported another 176 confirmed COVID-19 infections today.

The state now reports 3,924 total confirmed cases.

Statewide, six more related deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 96. 

In Illinois, officials reported 1,826 confirmed cases today. The state total now is 36,934. 

There have been 1,688 related deaths. That includes 123 more reported today.

In Wisconsin, 207 more confirmed cases were reported. The state's total now stands at 5,052. 

Eleven additional related deaths were reported, pushing the state total to 257. 

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below:

Coronavirus map - Iowa 4-23-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Thursday morning, April 23.
Coronavirus map - Illinois - 4-23-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Thursday afternoon, April 23.
Coronavirus map - Wisconsin - 4-23-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Thursday afternoon, April 23. 

