State of Iowa officials reported another 176 confirmed COVID-19 infections today.
The state now reports 3,924 total confirmed cases.
Statewide, six more related deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 96.
In Illinois, officials reported 1,826 confirmed cases today. The state total now is 36,934.
There have been 1,688 related deaths. That includes 123 more reported today.
In Wisconsin, 207 more confirmed cases were reported. The state's total now stands at 5,052.
Eleven additional related deaths were reported, pushing the state total to 257.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: