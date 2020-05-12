Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- In Iowa, six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County, pushing its total to 197, while three new cases were reported in Jones County, increasing its tally to 34.
- While no new cases were reported Monday in Clayton County, a third person confirmed to have COVID-19 has died, according to the state. In the Telegraph Herald coverage area, Clayton County is one of only three counties to report a coronavirus-related death. Nine deaths have been recorded in Grant County, Wis., and seven in Dubuque County. Information on such deaths has not been reported for counties in Illinois.
- Statewide in Iowa, 414 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced Monday. The state’s total now stands at 12,373. Six more related deaths were reported, pushing the state’s total to 271.
- Dubuque County’s total remains the 14th-highest in the state, between Jasper County (238 cases) and Crawford County (191).
- In all, 17 counties in Iowa have reported at least 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, Dubuque County has the second-lowest rate of cases per 100,000 people, according to the state data. Dubuque County’s rate is 203 per 100,000. Scott County’s is 165 per 100,000. The highest rate of the group is Louisa County, south of Muscatine. Its rate sits at 2,552 per 100,000.
- New figures released Monday by the state show that 16 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Dubuque County as of Sunday. One person was hospitalized in Clayton County, while no one was hospitalized in Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
- In southwest Wisconsin, Grant County reported one additional case on Monday, while Crawford, Iowa and Lafayette counties stood pat.
- Statewide, there were 199 additional confirmed cases announced. The state’s tally now stands at 10,418. With nine more related deaths, the state’s toll now stands at 409.
- The State of Wisconsin also reports county rates of confirmed cases per 100,000 people. Grant County’s rate stands at 131.2; Crawford County, 104.4; Lafayette County, 77.7; and Iowa County, 42.3.
In Illinois, there were 1,266 new cases, along with 54 additional related deaths. The state’s totals now stand at 79,007 cases and 3,459 deaths.