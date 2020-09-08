PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Thirty-six University of Wisconsin-Platteville students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school's latest online update this morning.
That represents a 31-case jump since the last report on Friday morning.
UW-P has been providing COVID-19 updates at 9 a.m. on weekdays since Aug. 31. The university began classes on Sept. 2.
The on-campus health facility, Student Health Services, had administered 151 COVID-19 tests as of 9 a.m. today. Of those, 29 were positive, equating to a positivity rate of 19.2%.
UW-P also reported six positive student tests and one positive employee test from sources outside of Student Health Services.
This increase in tests come after UW-P Chancellor Dennis Shields delivered an "urgent" video message to students on Friday night. Shields said he had received word of an event being promoted on social media that had the potential to result in a large gathering of students at a residence near campus.
"Let me be clear: the hosting and promoting of large gatherings and parties is a health threat to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and the greater Platteville community," Shields said in the video message. "Students who are believed to be hosting or promoting large gatherings either on or off campus will be referred into the student conduct process. Those found responsible face disciplinary action up to and including suspension from the university."
Shields mentioned in the video how students had stressed how important it was to be back on campus this semester, and UW-P faculty and staff have worked hard to make that a reality.
Wearing a mask, frequently washing hands and keeping distance from others are important parts in keeping the community safe, Shields said.