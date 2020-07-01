EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- An East Dubuque bar and marina announced today that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Millennium Bar & Marina said it will be closed Thursday and possibly this weekend.
"Through contact tracing, the source of the employee's virus contraction has been identified, and we are relieved to inform you that it was not from another Millennium employee or guest," the announcement states. "The infected individual is part time, and their schedule has been very limited recently, and the infected individual was also wearing a mask during all times they were on Millennium's premises (as well as all other Millennium staff members). They were not exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 while working, nor had a fever during any working hours."
The business stated that all employees are being tested for the coronavirus and that they will not be allowed back on the premises until negative test results are received. It also said that if the owners, manager or chef test positive for COVID-19, the establishment will not reopen this weekend.
"Again, all of our tests must come back negative before we will consider opening for the weekend," the business stated.
The announcement stated that the facility has been closed for 72 hours and that it will "undergo deep sanitization" tonight.
If it does reopen, Millennium only will allow outdoor seating "for the foreseeable future." All employees will undergo health screenings, with temperatures taken at the beginning and end of shifts, and none will be allowed to work if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.