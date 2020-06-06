DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville Commercial Club Park announced Friday morning that it is canceling its July 3 Celebration & Fireworks Display.
The park board said in a statement that it was making the announcement with a “somber heart” to cancel the event for the first time in its history. The decision was made due to complications related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Please know we gave much thought to all of the possible options,” it stated. “But we ultimately had to keep the interest and safety of our community, patrons and park at the forefront of the decision.”