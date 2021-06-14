Over 49,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Monday shows that 49,645 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, an increase of 272 from Sunday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Monday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,924 fully vaccinated (increase of 13 from Sunday)
- Delaware County residents: 7,052 fully vaccinated (increase of 26)
- Jackson County residents: 8,056 fully vaccinated (increase of 26)
- Jones County residents: 9,575 fully vaccinated (increase of 28)
State public health officials reported today that as of Monday, 1,449,481 people statewide had been fully vaccinated.