The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Monday’s developments included:
- Two additional deaths were reported in Lafayette County, Wis., from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday. The county’s death toll rose to 10.
- Six more residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- As of Monday, 117,147 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 48.1% of the area’s population age 16 and older.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics are planned in Dubuque through May 17. The next clinic will be held at Kennedy Mall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 6. Details can be found at bit.ly/3aEYGxP.
- Delaware County has walk-in vaccine clinics this week. Clinics will be held today at Greeley Commercial Club (9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.), Dundee Community Room (9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.), Edgewood Community Room (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Masonville-Old Sullivan Hall (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Colesburg Community Center (2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.) and Ryan Fire Station (2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.). Clinics will be held on Thursday, May 6, at Earlville United Parish (9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.), Hopkinton Community Center (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Delhi United Methodist Church (2 to 3:30 p.m.). For more information, call 563-927-7551.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data Monday. The most-recent data stated that, as of Saturday, five residents of Dubuque County were hospitalized with COVID-19, one less than as of Wednesday. Five such residents of Delaware County were hospitalized, an increase of two. Three such residents of Clayton County were hospitalized, an increase of one. Two such residents Jones County were hospitalized, the same as Wednesday. One such resident of Jackson County was hospitalized, the same as Wednesday.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.1%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.7%; Delaware County, 4.2%; Jackson County, 3.3%; and Jones County, 3.7%.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 231 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Monday, increasing the state’s total to 365,750. The state reported no additional related deaths as of 5 p.m. Monday, remaining at 5,959.
- As of Monday, 1,122,814 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 35.6% of the state’s total population.
- Wisconsin reported 349 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, increasing its total to 599,576. The state’s death toll remained at 6,839.
- As of Monday, 2.1 million Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, or 36.6% of the state’s total population.
- In Illinois, vaccine appointments are available in Jo Daviess County for a Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Midwest Medical Center. To register, visit tinyurl.com/7t2dtth4.
- There were 2,049 new COVID-19 cases announced Monday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,341,777. The state reported 27 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 22,047.
- Illinois also reported that more than 3.9 million residents have been fully vaccinated — 31.5% of the state’s total population.