Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 23 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday, for a county total of 962. There were no additional deaths reported. The rise in cases came during a 24-hour span in which 343 additional tests were completed in the county.
- Jones County officials have reported the first local death
- attributed to COVID-19. The fatality involved a resident between the ages of 61 and 80 years old, according to a press release from the Jones County Health Department. Jones County reported no additional
- cases, with the total remaining 71.
- Jackson County’s total of confirmed cases rose by four to 61. No additional cases or deaths were reported in Clayton or Delaware counties.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases rose by 428 to 35,077. The state reported two additional deaths, for a total of 750.
- Grant County health officials reported six additional confirmed cases, for a total of 210. There were no additional deaths, so the county toll remains at 13.
- Free drive-up COVID-19 testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at
- Riverside Park, 100 E. Crawford St., Cassville, Wis. Appointments are not necessary and participants will be tested while remaining in their vehicle. Participants will receive test results in two or three days.
- Drive-thru testing in Cuba City, Wis., will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, along Harding Place.
- No additional cases were reported in Crawford, Iowa or Lafayette counties, where case totals remain 45, 45 and 81, respectively.
- Lafayette County officials have asked the Wisconsin National Guard to establish a mobile testing site in Darlington, Wis. Details on the site will be announced soon.
- Statewide, Wisconsin’s number of confirmed cases rose by a single-day record of 769 during the 24 hours for a total of 36,448.
- An additional case was reported in Jo Daviess County, where the total rose to 55. There were no additional deaths, and the county toll stands at one.
- Illinois’ statewide total of confirmed cases rose by 954, to 153,916. There were 19 additional deaths, for a total of 7,187.
- The Test Iowa Clinic at Epic Health and Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, Suite 1, will maintain an early morning testing schedule this week, from 5 to 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday. The free sample collection is open to all Iowans, but people must first complete an assessment at testiowa.com and have the “QR” code that comes with completing the assessment. Anyone without internet access can call the Visiting Nurse Association at 563-556-6200 for assistance.
Dubuque Community School District officials announced Sunday that all remaining Dubuque Senior baseball activities are done for the season due to a positive case within the varsity baseball program. The season ends for the Rams because there are fewer than 14 days remaining in the schedule and players and coaches will be self-isolating for 14 days and monitoring for symptoms.