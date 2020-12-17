There were nine additional COVID-19-related deaths in the five area Iowa counties confirmed between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today.
Clayton and Dubuque counties both confirmed three additional deaths in the 24-hour span, increasing the counties’ death tolls to 31 and 129, respectively.
Dubuque County reported 59 additional confirmed cases during the time period, increasing the county's total to 10,149. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dropped slightly, to 11.7%.
Clayton County confirmed 10 additional cases, for a total of 1,285.
Jackson County had two additional deaths, increasing the toll to 25. The county’s confirmed cases grew by five, to 1,697.
Jones County’s death toll rose by one, to 35. The county confirmed 10 additional cases, for a total of 2,502.
Delaware County confirmed seven additional cases, increasing the county's total to 1,565. The county's death toll remained at 27.
The state is reporting outbreaks at eight long-term-care facilities in this five-county region.
The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Stonehill Care Center -- 24 cases
Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 23 cases
ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 22 cases
Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 22 cases, an increase of one
Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases
CLAYTON COUNTY
Guttenberg Care Center -- 53 cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 85 cases
JACKSON COUNTY
The state continues to report no outbreaks in Jackson County, though there are local reports of outbreaks in the county. Efforts to receive explanations from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Jackson County Health Department have not been successful.
JONES COUNTY
Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,959 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today, increasing the state’s total to 262,210.
There were 97 additional related deaths, so the toll rose to 3,451.