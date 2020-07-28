Dubuque County supervisors were updated on several facets of the county’s COVID-19 circumstances during a lengthy meeting Monday night.
The supervisors also filled two vacancies on the Dubuque County Board of Health.
Registered nurse and founder of Tri-state Area Medical Masks Katie Jones and Hillcrest Family Services health educator Corey Young will join the board, which has been front-and-center in the county’s pandemic response.
This will leave one vacancy on the board, created by Todd Lange’s departure last week.
The new members will take their seats effective Friday, Aug. 1, at the request of Board of Health Chairman Tom Bechen, according to County Supervisor Dave Baker.
The Board of Health was unable to conduct business at its meeting last Wednesday because too many board members were absent.
“Quorum issues have been regular issues with the Board of Health,” said Supervisor Jay Wickham, who proposed again that the supervisors themselves join to alleviate that. “It’s going to be hard for them to act.”
The supervisors did agree to join with the Board of Health in pushing mask usage at events on county property and those sponsored by the county.
“The Dubuque County Board of Health strongly recommends that face masks be required at all times by anyone attending, participating in or working at an event that takes place on any municipal or county-owned property,” read the board’s recommendation. “This recommendation also extends to all attendees, participants and workers at municipal- or county-sponsored events regardless of where they occur.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough moved and received support for a proclamation to be prepared stating as such for county events, but removing the reference to municipal events, acknowledging supervisors’ lack of jurisdiction.