Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Nine additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were reported. The county’s total now stands at 258. No additional deaths were reported, so the county’s toll remains at 10.
- The county has the 14th-most confirmed cases in the state.
- It is tied for the eighth-most related deaths.
- Two more cases at Dubuque Specialty Care were reported, pushing its total to 29. It is the only long-term-care center in Dubuque County with a coronavirus outbreak, defined as at least three confirmed cases. While 36 such outbreaks have been reported across Iowa, none have occurred in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
- No additional cases were confirmed Saturday in Clayton, Delaware, Jones or Jackson counties.
- Statewide, 279 additional cases were reported, boosting the total to 14,328. Ten more people have died, according to the state, so the total is now 346.
- Dubuque County had 19 people hospitalized with the virus as of Friday, and Clayton County had one person hospitalized. Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties had no hospitalizations.
- In Wisconsin, there were 502 new cases reported. The state total is 12,187. Eight additional deaths were announced, so that toll now is 453 statewide.
- In Illinois, the state reported an additional 2,088 cases, along with 74 more related deaths. The state totals now stand at 92,457 cases and 4,129 deaths.