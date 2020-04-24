Illinois residents will be asked to stay at home for another month as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc statewide.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced his intention to sign an extension of his stay-at-home order next week, which will push it through May 30. This and prior orders requiring social distancing and the closure of non-essential businesses are integral to public safety, he argued.
“To everyone listening, we are in possibly the most difficult part of this journey,” Pritzker said during his daily news conference Thursday afternoon. “I know how badly we all want our normal lives back. Believe me, if I could make that happen right now, I would.
“But this is the part where we have to dig in and understand that the sacrifices we’ve made as a state to avoid a worst-case scenario are working,” he added. “And we need to keep going a little while longer to finish the job.”
However, Pritzker did announce some modifications, including allowing non-essential businesses to begin offering delivery or curbside services. Those new regulations would go into effect May 1.
However, it is unclear whether those allowances will mollify some northwest Illinois lawmakers, including Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, who has in recent days railed against Pritzker’s one-size-fits-all approach to combating the virus.
“Families are hurting from this economic shutdown,” Chesney wrote in a press release issued this week. “Very few businesses have the ability to weather more than 30 days of shutdown. ... The legislature needs to be involved in decisions to safely open regionally.”
While evidence suggests the stay-at-home orders issued in most states, including Illinois and neighboring Wisconsin, are having the desired effect, some tri-state officials question whether rural parts of the state need to be held to the same standards as densely packed urban areas.
“I do not believe that rural communities with very little evidence of infection or risk should be subject to the same limitations as areas with much higher concentrations of problems,” Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “Wisconsin has never been, and will never be, a one-size-fits-all state.”
STATEWIDE IMPACTS
With nearly 37,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 1,700 resulting deaths, Illinois is arguably one of the hardest-hit states nationwide.
However, it’s also a good example of the urban-rural divide. For instance, the state’s most populous county — Cook, home to the city of Chicago — has about 5.2 million residents, while Jo Daviess County has 22,678.
And while Cook County has about 25,000 of the state’s COVID-19 cases, Jo Daviess County has 11.
Chesney, on social media, argued that “data is not driving (Pritzker’s) decision.”
“We must put forward a plan to take sections of our state and safely open Illinois,” he said. “Carroll County is much different than Cook County.”
The situation is somewhat similar in Wisconsin, where Gov. Tony Evers recently extended his “safer-at-home” order through May 26. Milwaukee County has more than 2,400 COVID-19 cases, nearly half of all that have been confirmed statewide.
“There are many people in my district — business owners, farmers and employees — who are weighing the risk of losing everything against the risk of an illness that may – or may not — infect them and those around them,” Marklein wrote.
However, like Pritzker, Evers has discussed ways to incrementally open the state as certain benchmarks are met. He also noted that the order to stay at home has been demonstrably effective.
“The good news is that data show that ‘safer at home’ is working,” Evers said in a radio address Thursday. “It’s projected to have saved at least 300 lives, and perhaps as many as 1,400 lives. We have helped flatten the curve, which resulted in few cases and hospitalizations. But folks, we aren’t out of the woods just yet.”
BUSINESS IMPACT
Scott Toot, chairman of the Jo Daviess County Board, said the most frustrating aspect of Pritzker’s orders is the seeming inconsistencies in deeming which businesses and operations are essential.
“My opinion is with the stay-at-home orders and the closures and this and that, they pick and choose winners or losers,” he said.
For example, marijuana dispensaries in Rockford remain open, while small bookstores in Galena are closed, Toot said. He said he understands the need for social distancing guidelines, but he disagrees “with the logic in the whole thing.”
“It makes no sense,” Toot said. “When was the last time you saw 25 people go into a bookstore at once? It does not make sense.”
Emily Legel, executive director at Northwest Illinois Economic Development, also noted the importance of social distancing.
“On the other hand, we don’t have the same population density (as Chicago),” Legel said. “We are seeing businesses that could theoretically reopen with some social distancing guidelines.”
But it’s impossible to know for certain due to the lack of testing centers locally, she said.
“Frankly, it’s unacceptable that we have no good testing facilities or drive-through testing facilities,” Legel said.
Toot said local officials will meet next week to discuss ways to aid small business owners — including people who are self-employed — who haven’t previously been eligible for state or federal relief programs.
“We’re going to do everything we can to help out these local businesses that have been left out from the initial federal funding,” Toot said.
Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, said social distancing restrictions were the right call.
“I’ve been telling my constituents that when this thing all started, nobody knew what to expect and we all prepared for the worst,” he said. “Given the information we had at the time, I think that was the right thing to do.”
However, the available data since has increased dramatically, including evidence that many people who have tested positive for COVID-19 show no symptoms, he said. Plus, with other states testing the waters of reopening certain aspects of the economy, more data will come.
“What I have been telling people is that in a week or two, we are going to have data from other states and we can see whether or not (a prolonged shutdown) is necessary,” Tranel said. “It’s not going to be speculation.”