Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Thirteen additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were reported in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday. At that time, the county’s total stood at 1,747.
- No additional related deaths in the county were reported in that time, and 14 people in the county with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Thursday, according to the state data on Friday. An additional 51 people previously diagnosed with the coronavirus were classified as recovered during the time span. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 536 “active” cases in the county, a decline of 38 from one day prior.
- With 13 new cases and 139 new tests reported in the county, the 24-hour positivity rate was 9.4%. The county’s to-date positivity rate inched up to 8.2%. Over the 14-day period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, the state reported 277 additional cases and 2,083 new tests in the county, equating to a positivity rate of 13.3%.
- There remains one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with three positive cases at Luther Manor Grand Meadows, with one recovered.
- Elsewhere, Jackson County recorded five new cases in the 24-hour span, while Clayton and Delaware counties each had four. One more case was reported for Jones County.
- The 14-day positivity rates for those counties stood at 7.5% for Clayton, 7.1% for Delaware, 9.8% for Jackson and 4.5% for Jones.
- Statewide, 599 new cases were reported in the 24-hour span that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, at which time the state’s total stood at 50,935. Seven more related deaths were reported, so that toll rose to 966.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County recorded 11 new cases Friday — the county’s highest daily total since July 29, when there also were 11. Five new cases were reported Friday in Lafayette County and four in Iowa County.
- Statewide, 1,021 new cases and seven more related deaths were reported Friday. That pushed the state’s totals to 64,227 cases and 1,025 deaths.
- In Illinois, one more case was reported in Jo Daviess County.
- Statewide, there were 2,264 new cases and 25 additional related deaths Friday. That boosted the state’s totals to 202,691 cases and 7,721 deaths.