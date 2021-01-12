In Iowa, there were 1,200 additional COVID-19 cases reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 298,077.
The state reported 83 additional related death, moving the death toll to 4,222.
In Wisconsin, there were 2,790 new cases today, pushing the total to 511,136.
There were 49 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,211.
In Illinois, there were 6,642 new cases reported today, along with 117 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s total to 1,040,168 and 17,743 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)