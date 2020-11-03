Hy-Vee is adding two Dubuque locations for drive-thru COVID-19 testing.
Testing will be available at Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee, 2395 NW Arterial, and Hy-Vee on Dodge Street, 3500 Dodge St., according to a press release.
The release states that testing is now available at all 165 of the grocery chain’s drive-thru pharmacy locations, including the Locust Street Hy-Vee, 400 S. Locust St.
Testing is free. Individuals do not have to have COVID-19 symptoms to be tested, but they must register online to receive a test voucher number and appointment time.
Visit doineedacovid19test.com to register.