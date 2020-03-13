The Iowa Democratic Party has decreed that all county-level conventions set for later this month will be postponed.
In a statement released today, party Chairman Mark Smith said all conventions, set for March 21, will be delayed due to the growing threat of the coronavirus. While makeup dates have not been determined, Smith told party members to "rest assured" that "Iowa will be heard at the DNC Convention."
County-level conventions are part of the process leading up to the national convention, where a Democratic presidential candidate will officially be nominated. This year's DNC convention is set for July 13 to 16 in Milwaukee.
The Democratic party's announcement comes just one day after the Republican Party of Iowa confirmed that county conventions set for Saturday will proceed as scheduled.
"Of course, the health and safety of Iowans is of the utmost importance," GOP spokesman Aaron Britt said in a statement. "We strongly advise any Iowan who isn't feeling well to stay home, and we will be in contact with county chairs to provide guidance for their events."