In Iowa, there were 1,085 additional cases of COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday, pushing the total to 89,647.
The death toll in Iowa rose by 15 to 1,358.
In Wisconsin, 2,887 new cases were reported Thursday, pushing the total to 125,161.
There were 21 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,348.
In Illinois, 2,166 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday, along with 25 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 295,440 cases and 8,696 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)