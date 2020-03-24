The City of Dubuque is temporarily suspending all parking fees for municipal parking lots and ramps.
The suspension is effective through the month of April, according to a press release.
The release states that monthly parking fees for city lots and ramps, as well as hourly and daily parking ramp and lot fees, are covered by this temporary suspension.
Monthly permit holders will retain their current parking spaces during the suspension but will not be charged.
Dubuque officials suspended on-street metered parking enforcement last week.