Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in local Iowa counties between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today.
One of the deaths was in Dubuque County, raising its total to 195. The county's death toll remains the sixth-highest in the state.
The other death was a Jones County resident, raising the county's death toll to 55.
Meanwhile, 12 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 12,407.
Five new cases were reported in Delaware County, moving its tally to 1,858.
Two additional cases were reported in Clayton County, increasing the total to 1,600.
One new case was reported in Jackson County, raising the total to 2,097.
No additional cases were reported in Jones County between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, so its count remained at 2,846.
As of 11 a.m. today, no local long-term-care facilities were on the state’s outbreak list.
Statewide, Iowa reported 568 additional cases during the 24-hour period, so its total stood at 338,161.
The state reported 35 additional related deaths for a total of 5,536.