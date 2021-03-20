The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Friday’s developments included:
- No new deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday.
- 10 new cases were reported in Dubuque County.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, 79,116 residents in the 10-county area have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — 26.2% of the area’s population.
- 48,513 area residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus — 16.1% of the area’s population.
- 16,803 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 1,046 from 24 hours earlier.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.9% as of 5 p.m. Friday. Rates for other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 1.5%; Delaware County, 3.5%; Jackson County, 3%; and Jones County, 3.8%.
- Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data on Friday. The most-recent figures from the state, as of Thursday evening, showed that six Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of one from Monday’s data. Jones County had two residents hospitalized, an increase of one. Clayton had one resident hospitalized, unchanged from Monday’s data. No such residents of Delaware and Jackson counties were hospitalized.
- The number of residents with COVID-19 in Iowa grew by 537 in the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 345,039. No new deaths were reported in the state. The death toll remained at 5,672.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, 468,415 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 21,070 from Thursday. Some 784,761 Iowa residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 18,514.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 390 additional cases as of 5 p.m. Friday, increasing the state’s total to 571,610. There were six additional related deaths reported, moving the death toll to 6,562.
- Wisconsin also reported 1,384,774 residents had received at least one dose of vaccine — or 23.8% of the state’s population.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 2,380 additional cases in 24 hours, increasing the state’s total to 1,218,470.
- The state reported 12 more related deaths in 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 21,034.
- Illinois also reported 1,690,834 residents were fully vaccinated — 13.2% of the state’s population.
Jo Daviess County Health Department and Jo Daviess County Emergency Management established a COVID-19 call center. The call center will be staffed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers will be able to answer questions related to COVID-19 and vaccinations. To reach the call center, call 815-591-2673. A Spanish translator will be available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 815-281-2847.