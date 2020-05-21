Iowa is set to become the nation’s test subject when it comes to high school sports.
In addition to the handful of professional sports leagues forming plans to resume or open their seasons, Iowa will be the only state in the nation to resume high school athletics once June rolls around.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave the state’s athletic governing bodies the go-ahead to return this summer, announcing at Wednesday morning’s press briefing that schools could begin baseball and softball practice on June 1, but that the final decision would rest with the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The IHSAA and IGHSAU announced in a joint statement a few hours later that the seasons could proceed beginning June 1 and outlined guidelines to do so.
“The whole country is going to be watching us on this because we’re the only ones to do this,” said Brent Cook, Dubuque Senior’s activities director and a member of the IHSAA’s Board of Control.
Even before the coronavirus pandemic, Iowa was the only state in the nation to conduct its high school baseball and softball seasons during the summer. All other states saw their spring seasons canceled --- though some, such as Wisconsin, have left the window open for summer competitions.
Iowa’s baseball and softball seasons were set to begin practice the first week of May before all school-related activities were suspended in mid-March. The spring sports seasons were eventually canceled completely on April 17.
In-person contact between coaches and athletes for out-of-season sports remains prohibited until July 1.
“I know that many parents and youth athletes are also eager to resume summer sports,” Reynolds said at her briefing in Johnston. “High school athletics was the logical place to start the process of bringing athletics back in season.”
Reynolds said she will issue more guidance on youth sports next week and will be joined at Thursday’s briefing by Department of Education Executive Director Dr. Ann Lebo.
The Department of Education, with recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health, outlined protocol for both the use of school facilities and the opening of summer sports.
Until all COVID-19-related disaster proclamations have expired, the use of school facilities is allowed only for workout sessions, practices and competitions for school-sponsored activities and must be in accordance with Gov. Reynolds’ proclamations and orders issued by the local school district.
Other students, teachers and faculty members are not allowed to use the facilities except for school-sponsored activities or unless they have a right to use the facility independent of their association with the school.
Any facility that reopens must have a clear policy or procedure describing who is responsible for maintaining the facility and following state guidelines, including supervising capacity limits, group sizes, social distancing requirements and sanitization.
“The IHSAA thanks Dr. Lebo, Governor Reynolds, Dr. (Caitlin) Pedati, the IDPH and all who have worked diligently to develop these guidelines to help us conduct a baseball season for the young people in Iowa,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “We trust that our administrators, coaches, umpires and fans will responsibly follow the guidelines in place to keep themselves and each other safe. This is terrific news and is a step toward getting our student-athletes reconnected to the activities that mean so much to them.”
When it comes to conducting practice, the Department of Education laid out a list of guidelines for programs to follow.
Schools must post signage indicating no one should attend or participate in practice if they have symptoms or have been in contact with anyone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in the last 14 days.
Parents must remain in their cars or drop off and pick up players afterward. Players should check their temperatures before attending and anyone with symptoms or illness of any kind is not allowed to participate.
Teams are not to use dugouts and players’ items should be lined up against the fence at least 6 feet apart. Players should use their own gloves, helmets and bats as much as possible. They must also bring their own hand sanitizer and hydration — shared drinking fountains, portable hydration stations and coolers will not be allowed.
Coaches must sanitize any shared equipment before and after each practice and are responsible for maintaining social distancing as much as possible. Coaches should also be aware of student-athletes with pre-existing health conditions that could be at risk, and work with school nurses or other health officials to take additional precautions.
Coaches must ban the spitting of sunflower seed shells and are responsible for tracking absences for the purpose of noting potential COVID-19 cases. Coaches or school officials are to contact their public health department if a positive case is reported.
“The guidelines laid out by the Department of Education and the Department of Public Health will enable us to safely move forward with a softball season this summer,” IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said in a statement. “We are grateful for their leadership and support.
“We know the games will have different circumstances and that we will all have to work together to keep everyone safe, but we are confident that we are up to this challenge.”
The same regulations will be in effect when games begin on June 15 with a few exceptions.
Dugout use will be allowed, though social distancing must still be enforced. Schools must limit bleacher use and encourage fans to stand or bring their own chairs. Fans from different households should practice social distancing.
Concession stands will not be permitted.
Schools must also implement any other reasonable measures to ensure social distancing and increased hygiene practices to reduce the spread of the virus.
The athletic associations are expected to issue sport-specific guidance and answers to frequently asked questions on Tuesday.
For now, Cook and others await clarification on certain policies. One, he noted, was allowing fans.
“That’s obviously a pretty big one,” he said. “It didn’t put a limit on it, but it said use social distancing when you’re there. Well, that’s going to be hard to do. Like Hempstead and Senior (softball) games down there at the (Dubuque Girls Independent League) Complex, and we’ve got people crammed in all around down there. Are we going to be allowed to do that or what? Some of those things we all have questions about right now, so we’re hoping there will be a few more details that will be cleared up between now and next Tuesday.”