Ten additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Dubuque County, according to state data as of 11 a.m.
The county's total now stands at 286.
No additional related deaths were reported, so the county's total remains at 10. A total of 131 people confirmed to have the coronavirus have recovered, and 3,811 COVID-19 tests have been completed.
No additional cases have been reported by the state regarding the outbreak at Dubuque Specialty Care as of 11 a.m. The state's current total for the facility actually continues to lag behind the 49 cases that officials with the nursing home's parent company reported to the Telegraph Herald on Monday.
Elsewhere, the state for the second consecutive day is reporting a total of 30 confirmed cases in Clayton County.
The state on Monday bumped the county's total from 28 to 30, but county officials later in the day reported just one new case, so the county's tally stood at 29. It was not immediately clear if the county did, in fact, have another confirmed case today.
As of 11 a.m., no new cases were reported in Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties. Their respective totals remained at 12, eight and 36.
A total of 301 new confirmed cases have been reported statewide since about 11 a.m. Monday. The state total stood at 15,296 as of 11 a.m. today.
The state at some point Monday transitioned to a new system that reports results in real time. Gov. Kim Reynolds said the switch could cause some prior-day totals to fluctuate but emphasized that the new system would provide an accurate accounting of cases at the time the state reporting website is viewed.
Statewide, 12 new deaths were reported from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today. The state total now stands at 367.